All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 3808 Country Loop W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
3808 Country Loop W
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

3808 Country Loop W

3808 Country Loop West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3808 Country Loop West, Polk County, FL 33811
Lakeland Municipal Airport

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
Great 3/2 house for rent in Lakeland! - Call today to see this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in Lakeland! Plenty of cabinet space, laminate and tile flooring throughout-NO CARPET, washer and dryer hookups, and a very big back yard!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3763422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Country Loop W have any available units?
3808 Country Loop W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 3808 Country Loop W have?
Some of 3808 Country Loop W's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Country Loop W currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Country Loop W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Country Loop W pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Country Loop W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 3808 Country Loop W offer parking?
No, 3808 Country Loop W does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Country Loop W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Country Loop W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Country Loop W have a pool?
No, 3808 Country Loop W does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Country Loop W have accessible units?
Yes, 3808 Country Loop W has accessible units.
Does 3808 Country Loop W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Country Loop W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Country Loop W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3808 Country Loop W has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Retreat at Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida