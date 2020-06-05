3808 Country Loop W

Amenities

Great 3/2 house for rent in Lakeland! - Call today to see this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in Lakeland! Plenty of cabinet space, laminate and tile flooring throughout-NO CARPET, washer and dryer hookups, and a very big back yard!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



