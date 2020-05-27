Rent Calculator
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
308 Australian Way - Lockout
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308 Australian Way - Lockout
308 Australian Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
308 Australian Way, Polk County, FL 33897
Bimini Bay
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4529604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Australian Way - Lockout have any available units?
308 Australian Way - Lockout doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
Is 308 Australian Way - Lockout currently offering any rent specials?
308 Australian Way - Lockout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Australian Way - Lockout pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Australian Way - Lockout is pet friendly.
Does 308 Australian Way - Lockout offer parking?
No, 308 Australian Way - Lockout does not offer parking.
Does 308 Australian Way - Lockout have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Australian Way - Lockout does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Australian Way - Lockout have a pool?
No, 308 Australian Way - Lockout does not have a pool.
Does 308 Australian Way - Lockout have accessible units?
No, 308 Australian Way - Lockout does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Australian Way - Lockout have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Australian Way - Lockout does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Australian Way - Lockout have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Australian Way - Lockout does not have units with air conditioning.
