Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

3007 Harbor Pointe Dr

3007 Harbor Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Harbor Pointe Dr, Polk County, FL 33898

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Home across from the lake! - Property Id: 236062

Nice Mobile Home near Lake Rosalie . Own Driveway and Shed. Remodeled throughout. New a/c new kitchen and bath. washer/dryer
good credit necessary. $950 772 342 1 609
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236062
Property Id 236062

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have any available units?
3007 Harbor Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have?
Some of 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Harbor Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr has units with air conditioning.
