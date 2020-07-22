Nice Home across from the lake! - Property Id: 236062
Nice Mobile Home near Lake Rosalie . Own Driveway and Shed. Remodeled throughout. New a/c new kitchen and bath. washer/dryer good credit necessary. $950 772 342 1 609 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236062 Property Id 236062
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have any available units?
3007 Harbor Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr have?
Some of 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Harbor Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Harbor Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.