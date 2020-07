Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Ready for move-in June 8th! 2 Bedroom 1 bath house with fresh paint, tile floors and laundry hookups.

30 Norman Ln. Auburndale $900.00/mo

*Fenced yard

*W/D Hookups

*No smoking



$50 credit and background check is required for each adult. Monthly income requirement is three (3) times the rental amount. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and lawn maintenance.



Pets OK. Must apply and qualify through PetScreening™

$300 non-refundable pet fee

$25/mo pet rent per animal