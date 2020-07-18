All apartments in Polk County
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

2320 W Patterson St

2320 West Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2320 West Patterson Street, Polk County, FL 33815

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute & Affordable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath mobile home available for rent immediately! It's conveniently located near parks, schools, restaurants, and most major highways making it an easy commute! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 W Patterson St have any available units?
2320 W Patterson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 2320 W Patterson St currently offering any rent specials?
2320 W Patterson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 W Patterson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 W Patterson St is pet friendly.
Does 2320 W Patterson St offer parking?
No, 2320 W Patterson St does not offer parking.
Does 2320 W Patterson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 W Patterson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 W Patterson St have a pool?
No, 2320 W Patterson St does not have a pool.
Does 2320 W Patterson St have accessible units?
No, 2320 W Patterson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 W Patterson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 W Patterson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 W Patterson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 W Patterson St does not have units with air conditioning.
