2304 WINDING LANE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

2304 WINDING LANE

2304 Winding Lane · No Longer Available
2304 Winding Lane, Polk County, FL 33844

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Bring your boat and fishing pole. Water front home, 2 bedrooms with a large yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 2304 WINDING LANE have any available units?
2304 WINDING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 2304 WINDING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2304 WINDING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 WINDING LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2304 WINDING LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 2304 WINDING LANE offer parking?
No, 2304 WINDING LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2304 WINDING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 WINDING LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 WINDING LANE have a pool?
No, 2304 WINDING LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2304 WINDING LANE have accessible units?
No, 2304 WINDING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 WINDING LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 WINDING LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 WINDING LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 WINDING LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
