All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 PM

1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard

1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard · (813) 328-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard, Polk County, FL 33843

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,455

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1298192

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1732 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a deck, a lake that is available for fishing. Water included. Minutes away from Fl-17.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Sweeping view,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard have any available units?
1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard have?
Some of 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1143 South Lake Reedy Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity