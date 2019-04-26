938 DELANO COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate and carpeted floors. Newer appliances in kitchen and plenty of room for a kitchen table. Large fenced rear yard with screen enclosed porch. Large living room that can be divided for an additional dining space.