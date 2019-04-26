All apartments in Poinciana
938 DELANO COURT

938 Delano Court · No Longer Available
Location

938 Delano Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate and carpeted floors. Newer appliances in kitchen and plenty of room for a kitchen table. Large fenced rear yard with screen enclosed porch. Large living room that can be divided for an additional dining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 DELANO COURT have any available units?
938 DELANO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 938 DELANO COURT have?
Some of 938 DELANO COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 DELANO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
938 DELANO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 DELANO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 938 DELANO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 938 DELANO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 938 DELANO COURT offers parking.
Does 938 DELANO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 DELANO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 DELANO COURT have a pool?
No, 938 DELANO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 938 DELANO COURT have accessible units?
No, 938 DELANO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 938 DELANO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 DELANO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 938 DELANO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 DELANO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
