Wonderful split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate and carpeted floors. Newer appliances in kitchen and plenty of room for a kitchen table. Large fenced rear yard with screen enclosed porch. Large living room that can be divided for an additional dining space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 DELANO COURT have any available units?
938 DELANO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 938 DELANO COURT have?
Some of 938 DELANO COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 DELANO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
938 DELANO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.