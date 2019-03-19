All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 927 Cambridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
927 Cambridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

927 Cambridge Court

927 Cambridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

927 Cambridge Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 927 Cambridge Ct! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it features a garage and spacious backyard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Cambridge Court have any available units?
927 Cambridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 927 Cambridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
927 Cambridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Cambridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Cambridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 927 Cambridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 927 Cambridge Court does offer parking.
Does 927 Cambridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Cambridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Cambridge Court have a pool?
No, 927 Cambridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 927 Cambridge Court have accessible units?
No, 927 Cambridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Cambridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Cambridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Cambridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Cambridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College