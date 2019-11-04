All apartments in Poinciana
914 San Paulo Way

914 San Paulo Way · No Longer Available
Location

914 San Paulo Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Home available for immediate move in 10/22/19. Completely RENOVATED. Lawn and pool maintenance NOT included. Comes with washer and dryer. Extra Storage in the back, Application fee is $60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 San Paulo Way have any available units?
914 San Paulo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 914 San Paulo Way have?
Some of 914 San Paulo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 San Paulo Way currently offering any rent specials?
914 San Paulo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 San Paulo Way pet-friendly?
No, 914 San Paulo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 914 San Paulo Way offer parking?
No, 914 San Paulo Way does not offer parking.
Does 914 San Paulo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 San Paulo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 San Paulo Way have a pool?
Yes, 914 San Paulo Way has a pool.
Does 914 San Paulo Way have accessible units?
No, 914 San Paulo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 914 San Paulo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 San Paulo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 San Paulo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 San Paulo Way does not have units with air conditioning.

