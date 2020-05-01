All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
850 San Jose Ct.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

850 San Jose Ct.

850 San Jose Court · No Longer Available
Location

850 San Jose Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Extra insulation in the attic and energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy 18 inch ceramic tile floors throughout along with wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. Do you like entertaining? No problem. The 10 foot granite breakfast bar counter top can easily accommodate 5 bar stools. Just wait till you feast your eyes on the kitchen. Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and an indoor laundry room. This home is solid as a rock, literally. Picture yourself on a nice evening or weekend on the covered patio drinking a glass of wine and relaxing. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today!
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE5712559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 San Jose Ct. have any available units?
850 San Jose Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 850 San Jose Ct. have?
Some of 850 San Jose Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 San Jose Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
850 San Jose Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 San Jose Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 San Jose Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 850 San Jose Ct. offer parking?
No, 850 San Jose Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 850 San Jose Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 San Jose Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 San Jose Ct. have a pool?
No, 850 San Jose Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 850 San Jose Ct. have accessible units?
No, 850 San Jose Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 850 San Jose Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 San Jose Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 San Jose Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 San Jose Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

