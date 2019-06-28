All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:20 PM

793 DEL PRADO DRIVE

793 Del Prado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

793 Del Prado Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Poinciana with screened rear porch. Absolutely adorable! Split floor plan. All kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Tile throughout the home with single attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have any available units?
793 DEL PRADO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have?
Some of 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
793 DEL PRADO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
