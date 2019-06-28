3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Poinciana with screened rear porch. Absolutely adorable! Split floor plan. All kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Tile throughout the home with single attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have any available units?
793 DEL PRADO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE have?
Some of 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 DEL PRADO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
793 DEL PRADO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.