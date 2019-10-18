All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 79 ANDORA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
79 ANDORA COURT
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

79 ANDORA COURT

79 Andora Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

79 Andora Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Thios Gigantic 4 bedroom 3 bathroom will not last long. It features vaulted ceiling, two car garage, large back yard, split bedroom, ready for immediate occupant, call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 ANDORA COURT have any available units?
79 ANDORA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 79 ANDORA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
79 ANDORA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 ANDORA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 79 ANDORA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 79 ANDORA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 79 ANDORA COURT offers parking.
Does 79 ANDORA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 ANDORA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 ANDORA COURT have a pool?
No, 79 ANDORA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 79 ANDORA COURT have accessible units?
No, 79 ANDORA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 79 ANDORA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 ANDORA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 ANDORA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 ANDORA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College