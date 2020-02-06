Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment. Features all tile floors, washer/dryer hook-up, range and refrigerator. Lawn care included in rent. Minutes to Disney World, Universal Studios and all the major Theme Parks, Hotels and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 766 CAMEL COURT have any available units?
766 CAMEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 766 CAMEL COURT have?
Some of 766 CAMEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 CAMEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
766 CAMEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.