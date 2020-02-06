All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:53 AM

766 CAMEL COURT

766 Camel Court · No Longer Available
Location

766 Camel Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment. Features all tile floors, washer/dryer hook-up, range and refrigerator. Lawn care included in rent. Minutes to Disney World, Universal Studios and all the major Theme Parks, Hotels and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 CAMEL COURT have any available units?
766 CAMEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 766 CAMEL COURT have?
Some of 766 CAMEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 CAMEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
766 CAMEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 CAMEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 766 CAMEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 766 CAMEL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 766 CAMEL COURT offers parking.
Does 766 CAMEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 CAMEL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 CAMEL COURT have a pool?
No, 766 CAMEL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 766 CAMEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 766 CAMEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 766 CAMEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 CAMEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 766 CAMEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 766 CAMEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
