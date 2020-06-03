All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 3 2020

754 PELICAN COURT

754 Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Location

754 Pelican Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Single Family Home, Great Schools, Great Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 PELICAN COURT have any available units?
754 PELICAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 754 PELICAN COURT have?
Some of 754 PELICAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 PELICAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
754 PELICAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 PELICAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 754 PELICAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 754 PELICAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 754 PELICAN COURT offers parking.
Does 754 PELICAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 PELICAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 PELICAN COURT have a pool?
No, 754 PELICAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 754 PELICAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 754 PELICAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 754 PELICAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 PELICAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 754 PELICAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 PELICAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
