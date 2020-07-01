750 San Raphael St

Amenities

55+ GATED COMMUNITY! Move in ready single story home in a secure gated community with all the best amenities! Get to know the neighborhood at the community fitness center, pool, or sports courts along with easy access to the golf course guaranteeing you will never run out of ways to stay entertained. Offering 2 master suites, a guest suite, an oversized garage, and water views this neutrally finished space is everything you have been searching for and so much more. Updated engineered hardwood flooring through the kitchen, dining, and living rooms makes daily cleaning a breeze so you have more time for the things that really matter.The upgraded kitchen offers plenty of granite counter space and all stainless steel appliances included so you can move in and immediately start preparing memorable meals. Let daily stresses melt away with peaceful water views from your private screened patio offering a comfortable space to enjoy the beauty surrounding you. Don’t miss out, schedule a showing today!