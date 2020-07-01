All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 750 San Raphael St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
750 San Raphael St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

750 San Raphael St

750 San Raphael Street · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

750 San Raphael Street, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
55+ GATED COMMUNITY! Move in ready single story home in a secure gated community with all the best amenities! Get to know the neighborhood at the community fitness center, pool, or sports courts along with easy access to the golf course guaranteeing you will never run out of ways to stay entertained. Offering 2 master suites, a guest suite, an oversized garage, and water views this neutrally finished space is everything you have been searching for and so much more. Updated engineered hardwood flooring through the kitchen, dining, and living rooms makes daily cleaning a breeze so you have more time for the things that really matter.The upgraded kitchen offers plenty of granite counter space and all stainless steel appliances included so you can move in and immediately start preparing memorable meals. Let daily stresses melt away with peaceful water views from your private screened patio offering a comfortable space to enjoy the beauty surrounding you. Don’t miss out, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 San Raphael St have any available units?
750 San Raphael St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 San Raphael St have?
Some of 750 San Raphael St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 San Raphael St currently offering any rent specials?
750 San Raphael St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 San Raphael St pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 San Raphael St is pet friendly.
Does 750 San Raphael St offer parking?
Yes, 750 San Raphael St offers parking.
Does 750 San Raphael St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 San Raphael St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 San Raphael St have a pool?
Yes, 750 San Raphael St has a pool.
Does 750 San Raphael St have accessible units?
No, 750 San Raphael St does not have accessible units.
Does 750 San Raphael St have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 San Raphael St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 San Raphael St have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 San Raphael St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 750 San Raphael St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity