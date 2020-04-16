744 Leopard Court

Amenities

Two bedroom, one bathroom Duplex in Poinciana - 2 bedroom, one bathroom duplex located in Poinciana. This duplex has a recently renovated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops. Also has a recent renovated bathroom with modern fixtures. There is tile flooring throughout the duplex. Has a spacious living area when you walk into the duplex, then a dining area where the kitchen is located. There's access to a huge backyard, and a storage closet outside.



This Duplex is minutes away from the Poinciana Hospital and shopping areas such as Walmart, restaurants, local banks and more. Any HUD Programs including section 8 are welcome!



1 yr lease

$125.00 Administration

Pet Application $25.

Non-Refundable Pet Fee $350.

Call office for info on Mandatory Fees



