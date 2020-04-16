All apartments in Poinciana
744 Leopard Court
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

744 Leopard Court

744 Leopard Ct · No Longer Available
Location

744 Leopard Ct, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Two bedroom, one bathroom Duplex in Poinciana - 2 bedroom, one bathroom duplex located in Poinciana. This duplex has a recently renovated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter tops. Also has a recent renovated bathroom with modern fixtures. There is tile flooring throughout the duplex. Has a spacious living area when you walk into the duplex, then a dining area where the kitchen is located. There's access to a huge backyard, and a storage closet outside.

This Duplex is minutes away from the Poinciana Hospital and shopping areas such as Walmart, restaurants, local banks and more. Any HUD Programs including section 8 are welcome!

1 yr lease
$125.00 Administration
Pet Application $25.
Non-Refundable Pet Fee $350.
Call office for info on Mandatory Fees

(RLNE4505501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Leopard Court have any available units?
744 Leopard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 744 Leopard Court currently offering any rent specials?
744 Leopard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Leopard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 Leopard Court is pet friendly.
Does 744 Leopard Court offer parking?
No, 744 Leopard Court does not offer parking.
Does 744 Leopard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Leopard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Leopard Court have a pool?
No, 744 Leopard Court does not have a pool.
Does 744 Leopard Court have accessible units?
No, 744 Leopard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Leopard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 Leopard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Leopard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Leopard Court does not have units with air conditioning.

