744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Your opportunity to live the life in Florida resort style. This 3 bed 2 bath, first floor end unit villa is ready for immediate occupancy. Very open floor plan where kitchen and dining area are separated by breakfast bar. Dining room and Living room combination with sliding glass doors leading to screened patio porch. There are 2 large in-ground community pools. The community has a gate guard 24 hours a day. Other community features include tennis & basketball courts, large lake with community boat dock, playground & clubhouse with fitness center. Community association approval required. Tenant must comply with HOA requirements. ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***