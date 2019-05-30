All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT

744 Lake Marion Golf Resort · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

744 Lake Marion Golf Resort, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Your opportunity to live the life in Florida resort style. This 3 bed 2 bath, first floor end unit villa is ready for immediate occupancy. Very open floor plan where kitchen and dining area are separated by breakfast bar. Dining room and Living room combination with sliding glass doors leading to screened patio porch. There are 2 large in-ground community pools. The community has a gate guard 24 hours a day. Other community features include tennis & basketball courts, large lake with community boat dock, playground & clubhouse with fitness center. Community association approval required. Tenant must comply with HOA requirements. ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have any available units?
744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have?
Some of 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT currently offering any rent specials?
744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT pet-friendly?
No, 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT offer parking?
No, 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT does not offer parking.
Does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have a pool?
Yes, 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT has a pool.
Does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have accessible units?
No, 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT does not have accessible units.
Does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College