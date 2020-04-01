All apartments in Poinciana
742 MINK COURT

742 Mink Court · No Longer Available
Location

742 Mink Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3/2 in a nice area close to hospital, school, and shops .
Fence in back yard . Newly renovated ( Tiles entire house and new paint )
Must see .
No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 MINK COURT have any available units?
742 MINK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 742 MINK COURT have?
Some of 742 MINK COURT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 MINK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
742 MINK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 MINK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 742 MINK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 742 MINK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 742 MINK COURT offers parking.
Does 742 MINK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 MINK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 MINK COURT have a pool?
No, 742 MINK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 742 MINK COURT have accessible units?
No, 742 MINK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 742 MINK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 MINK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 MINK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 MINK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

