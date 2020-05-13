Rent Calculator
All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
729 Harland Ct
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
729 Harland Ct
729 Harland Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Poinciana
Location
729 Harland Court, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath single family home for rent
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 729 Harland Ct have any available units?
729 Harland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 729 Harland Ct have?
Some of 729 Harland Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 729 Harland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
729 Harland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Harland Ct pet-friendly?
No, 729 Harland Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 729 Harland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 729 Harland Ct offers parking.
Does 729 Harland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Harland Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Harland Ct have a pool?
No, 729 Harland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 729 Harland Ct have accessible units?
No, 729 Harland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Harland Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Harland Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Harland Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 Harland Ct has units with air conditioning.
