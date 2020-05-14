All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

720 WOMBAT WAY

720 Wombat Way · No Longer Available
Location

720 Wombat Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/11/2020

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard with the quaint patio, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 WOMBAT WAY have any available units?
720 WOMBAT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 720 WOMBAT WAY have?
Some of 720 WOMBAT WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 WOMBAT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
720 WOMBAT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 WOMBAT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 720 WOMBAT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 720 WOMBAT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 720 WOMBAT WAY offers parking.
Does 720 WOMBAT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 WOMBAT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 WOMBAT WAY have a pool?
No, 720 WOMBAT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 720 WOMBAT WAY have accessible units?
No, 720 WOMBAT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 720 WOMBAT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 WOMBAT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 WOMBAT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 WOMBAT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

