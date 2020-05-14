720 WOMBAT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/11/2020



You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard with the quaint patio, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!