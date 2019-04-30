All apartments in Poinciana
720 Mink Court
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:54 AM

720 Mink Court

720 Mink Court · No Longer Available
Location

720 Mink Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,656 sf home is located in Poinciana, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Mink Court have any available units?
720 Mink Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 720 Mink Court have?
Some of 720 Mink Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Mink Court currently offering any rent specials?
720 Mink Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Mink Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Mink Court is pet friendly.
Does 720 Mink Court offer parking?
Yes, 720 Mink Court offers parking.
Does 720 Mink Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Mink Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Mink Court have a pool?
No, 720 Mink Court does not have a pool.
Does 720 Mink Court have accessible units?
No, 720 Mink Court does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Mink Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Mink Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Mink Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Mink Court does not have units with air conditioning.
