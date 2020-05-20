All apartments in Poinciana
713 PASTEUR LANE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

713 PASTEUR LANE

713 Pasteur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

713 Pasteur Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with vinyl plank and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with coordinating appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 PASTEUR LANE have any available units?
713 PASTEUR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 713 PASTEUR LANE have?
Some of 713 PASTEUR LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 PASTEUR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
713 PASTEUR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 PASTEUR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 713 PASTEUR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 713 PASTEUR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 713 PASTEUR LANE offers parking.
Does 713 PASTEUR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 PASTEUR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 PASTEUR LANE have a pool?
No, 713 PASTEUR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 713 PASTEUR LANE have accessible units?
No, 713 PASTEUR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 713 PASTEUR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 PASTEUR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 PASTEUR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 PASTEUR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

