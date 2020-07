Amenities

granite counters recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AWESOME CONTEMPORARY HOUSE WITH AN AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, TILE IN ALL HOUSE, NEW APPLIANCES , YOU GOT TO COME AND SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information. Land, Site and Tax Information.