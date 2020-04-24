651 MERCADO COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Extra insulation in the attic and energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy 18 inch ceramic tile floors throughout along with wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. Do you like entertaining? No problem. The 10 foot granite breakfast bar counter top can easily accommodate 5 bar stools. Just wait till you feast your eyes on the kitchen. Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and an indoor laundry room. This home is solid as a rock, literally. Picture yourself on a nice evening or weekend on the covered patio drinking a glass of wine and relaxing. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today!