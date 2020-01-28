Rent Calculator
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 643 McKinley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
643 McKinley Court
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:39 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
643 McKinley Court
643 Mckinley Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
643 Mckinley Court, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 643 McKinley Court have any available units?
643 McKinley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
Is 643 McKinley Court currently offering any rent specials?
643 McKinley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 McKinley Court pet-friendly?
No, 643 McKinley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 643 McKinley Court offer parking?
No, 643 McKinley Court does not offer parking.
Does 643 McKinley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 McKinley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 McKinley Court have a pool?
No, 643 McKinley Court does not have a pool.
Does 643 McKinley Court have accessible units?
No, 643 McKinley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 643 McKinley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 McKinley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 643 McKinley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 McKinley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
