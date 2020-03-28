All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM

623 Wallaby Ln

623 Wallaby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

623 Wallaby Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4/2 is available for immediate move in. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile throughout the home, split floor plan. Built in 2000. 1,563 square feet. Call or text to schedule a showing.

Angeline Feliciano: 386-290-0056
/ Angeline@Nationalrealestate.com

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($4,200).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee). No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Wallaby Ln have any available units?
623 Wallaby Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 623 Wallaby Ln have?
Some of 623 Wallaby Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Wallaby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
623 Wallaby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Wallaby Ln pet-friendly?
No, 623 Wallaby Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 623 Wallaby Ln offer parking?
Yes, 623 Wallaby Ln offers parking.
Does 623 Wallaby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Wallaby Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Wallaby Ln have a pool?
No, 623 Wallaby Ln does not have a pool.
Does 623 Wallaby Ln have accessible units?
No, 623 Wallaby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Wallaby Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Wallaby Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Wallaby Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 623 Wallaby Ln has units with air conditioning.
