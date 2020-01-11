All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 623 BROCKTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
623 BROCKTON DRIVE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:08 AM

623 BROCKTON DRIVE

623 Brockton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

623 Brockton Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE have any available units?
623 BROCKTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE have?
Some of 623 BROCKTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 BROCKTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
623 BROCKTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 BROCKTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 623 BROCKTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 623 BROCKTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 BROCKTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 623 BROCKTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 623 BROCKTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 BROCKTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 BROCKTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 BROCKTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College