Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
603 MAYAN PLACE
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
603 MAYAN PLACE
603 Mayan Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
603 Mayan Place, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedrooms , 2 baths, 2 car garage featuring ceramic tile in living areas and wood floors in all bedrooms .
Deadline for applications 5/18/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 MAYAN PLACE have any available units?
603 MAYAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 603 MAYAN PLACE have?
Some of 603 MAYAN PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 603 MAYAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
603 MAYAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 MAYAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 603 MAYAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 603 MAYAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 603 MAYAN PLACE offers parking.
Does 603 MAYAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 MAYAN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 MAYAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 603 MAYAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 603 MAYAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 603 MAYAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 603 MAYAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 MAYAN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 MAYAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 MAYAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
