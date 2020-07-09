All apartments in Poinciana
Location

564 Bar Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Poinciana! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, major highways, and beaches! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, LED Lighting, Granite Countertops, Two Master Suites, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Bar Drive have any available units?
564 Bar Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 564 Bar Drive have?
Some of 564 Bar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 Bar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
564 Bar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Bar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 Bar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 564 Bar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 564 Bar Drive offers parking.
Does 564 Bar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Bar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Bar Drive have a pool?
No, 564 Bar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 564 Bar Drive have accessible units?
No, 564 Bar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Bar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 Bar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Bar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Bar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
