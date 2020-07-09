564 Bar Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Poinciana! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, major highways, and beaches! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, LED Lighting, Granite Countertops, Two Master Suites, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.