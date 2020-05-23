Rent Calculator
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
560 Koala Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
560 Koala Drive
560 Koala Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
560 Koala Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 5/18/2020.
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Poinciana! It boasts tons of upgrades. Home near public transportation, schools, shopping and hospital. Lawn Maintenance is $50 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 560 Koala Drive have any available units?
560 Koala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
Is 560 Koala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
560 Koala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Koala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 560 Koala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 560 Koala Drive offer parking?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not offer parking.
Does 560 Koala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Koala Drive have a pool?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 560 Koala Drive have accessible units?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Koala Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Koala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
