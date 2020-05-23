All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 560 Koala Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
560 Koala Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

560 Koala Drive

560 Koala Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

560 Koala Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 5/18/2020.
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Poinciana! It boasts tons of upgrades. Home near public transportation, schools, shopping and hospital. Lawn Maintenance is $50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Koala Drive have any available units?
560 Koala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 560 Koala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
560 Koala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Koala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 560 Koala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 560 Koala Drive offer parking?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not offer parking.
Does 560 Koala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Koala Drive have a pool?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 560 Koala Drive have accessible units?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Koala Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Koala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Koala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College