Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

508 Gull Drive

508 Gull Drive · No Longer Available
Location

508 Gull Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrm Home In Poinciana For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1299.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1375.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1375.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1299/mo
508 Gull Drive
Poinciana, Florida 34759
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Poinciana
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1051
Year Built: 1995

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Move In Ready
*1 Floor Unit
*2 Car Garage
*Backyard Patio
*Fenced In Yard
*Master Bedrm Downstairs
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Eat In Kitchen
*Tile Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: State Road 27
*CONVENIENT To: State Road 17
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
**This Property Owner Requires Tenant To Have RENTERS INSURANCE
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From John Young Parkway, Left on Pleasant Hill, Left on Marigold, Left onPalmetto, Right on Falcon, Left on Gull.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

(RLNE4993016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Gull Drive have any available units?
508 Gull Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 508 Gull Drive have?
Some of 508 Gull Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Gull Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Gull Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Gull Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Gull Drive is pet friendly.
Does 508 Gull Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Gull Drive offers parking.
Does 508 Gull Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Gull Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Gull Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Gull Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Gull Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 508 Gull Drive has accessible units.
Does 508 Gull Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Gull Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Gull Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Gull Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
