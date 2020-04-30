All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:28 PM

508 Carlsbad Drive

508 Carlsbao Drive · No Longer Available
Location

508 Carlsbao Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful property available 04/01/20 in the heart of Poinciana. Beautiful tile and plenty of upgrades. Feels like a brand new home. Lawn is not included in the price. Inquire now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Carlsbad Drive have any available units?
508 Carlsbad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 508 Carlsbad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Carlsbad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Carlsbad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 Carlsbad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 508 Carlsbad Drive offer parking?
No, 508 Carlsbad Drive does not offer parking.
Does 508 Carlsbad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Carlsbad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Carlsbad Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Carlsbad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Carlsbad Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Carlsbad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Carlsbad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Carlsbad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Carlsbad Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Carlsbad Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

