Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 5 HERRING COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
5 HERRING COURT
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 HERRING COURT
5 Herring Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5 Herring Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME CONTEMPORARY HOUSE WITH AN AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, TILE IN ALL HOUSE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, YOU GOT TO COME AND SEE IT TODAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 HERRING COURT have any available units?
5 HERRING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 5 HERRING COURT have?
Some of 5 HERRING COURT's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 HERRING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 HERRING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 HERRING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5 HERRING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 5 HERRING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5 HERRING COURT offers parking.
Does 5 HERRING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 HERRING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 HERRING COURT have a pool?
No, 5 HERRING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5 HERRING COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 HERRING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 HERRING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 HERRING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 HERRING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 HERRING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Poinciana 2 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with Pools
Poinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Union Park, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Port St. John, FL
University, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Williamsburg, FL
Tavares, FL
Auburndale, FL
Eustis, FL
Fairview Shores, FL
Groveland, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Seffner, FL
Conway, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College