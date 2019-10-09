49 Inconnu Dr

Amenities
A NEW 2 story garage home! Be the first to call this home in Poinciana! The main floor features a great room that connects to the dining area and kitchen. Also, on the main floor is a half bath. The 2nd floor features the owner's suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Additionally, upstairs are 2 other bedrooms, another full bath and a loft. Brand new appliances including your washer and dryer! Book your appt today! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com