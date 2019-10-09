All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated October 9 2019

49 Inconnu Dr

49 Inconnu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

49 Inconnu Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A NEW 2 story garage home! Be the first to call this home in Poinciana! The main floor features a great room that connects to the dining area and kitchen. Also, on the main floor is a half bath. The 2nd floor features the owner's suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Additionally, upstairs are 2 other bedrooms, another full bath and a loft. Brand new appliances including your washer and dryer! Book your appt today! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Inconnu Dr have any available units?
49 Inconnu Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 49 Inconnu Dr have?
Some of 49 Inconnu Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Inconnu Dr currently offering any rent specials?
49 Inconnu Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Inconnu Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Inconnu Dr is pet friendly.
Does 49 Inconnu Dr offer parking?
Yes, 49 Inconnu Dr offers parking.
Does 49 Inconnu Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Inconnu Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Inconnu Dr have a pool?
No, 49 Inconnu Dr does not have a pool.
Does 49 Inconnu Dr have accessible units?
No, 49 Inconnu Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Inconnu Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Inconnu Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Inconnu Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 49 Inconnu Dr has units with air conditioning.
