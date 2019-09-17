All apartments in Poinciana
456 Cardinal Court

456 Cardinal Court · No Longer Available
Location

456 Cardinal Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Cardinal Court have any available units?
456 Cardinal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 456 Cardinal Court currently offering any rent specials?
456 Cardinal Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Cardinal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Cardinal Court is pet friendly.
Does 456 Cardinal Court offer parking?
No, 456 Cardinal Court does not offer parking.
Does 456 Cardinal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Cardinal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Cardinal Court have a pool?
No, 456 Cardinal Court does not have a pool.
Does 456 Cardinal Court have accessible units?
No, 456 Cardinal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Cardinal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Cardinal Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Cardinal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Cardinal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
