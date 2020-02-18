Rent Calculator
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 450 Tamarind Parke Ln.
Poinciana, FL
450 Tamarind Parke Ln
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM
450 Tamarind Parke Ln
450 Tamarind Parke Lane
·
Location
450 Tamarind Parke Lane, Poinciana, FL 34758
Cypress Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Great home on large lot. Don't miss out call today to schedule appointment
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5471012)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln have any available units?
450 Tamarind Parke Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln have?
Some of 450 Tamarind Parke Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 450 Tamarind Parke Ln currently offering any rent specials?
450 Tamarind Parke Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Tamarind Parke Ln pet-friendly?
No, 450 Tamarind Parke Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln offer parking?
Yes, 450 Tamarind Parke Ln offers parking.
Does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Tamarind Parke Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln have a pool?
No, 450 Tamarind Parke Ln does not have a pool.
Does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln have accessible units?
No, 450 Tamarind Parke Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Tamarind Parke Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Tamarind Parke Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 Tamarind Parke Ln has units with air conditioning.
