All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 429 Magpie Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
429 Magpie Ct
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

429 Magpie Ct

429 Magpie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

429 Magpie Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM
Move in as fast as 3 days! No credit necessary! ANYONE can qualify!
Minimum option required before move-IN: $21,000.00.
Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs.***

Spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms home. One bedroom and 1 full bathroom is located on the 2nd floor above the garage. Very large fenced in yard ( almost half acre) with Timberline Dimensional shingles installed.

(RLNE5003526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Magpie Ct have any available units?
429 Magpie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 429 Magpie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
429 Magpie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Magpie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Magpie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 429 Magpie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 429 Magpie Ct offers parking.
Does 429 Magpie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Magpie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Magpie Ct have a pool?
No, 429 Magpie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 429 Magpie Ct have accessible units?
No, 429 Magpie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Magpie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Magpie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Magpie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Magpie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College