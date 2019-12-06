429 Magpie Ct

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM

Move in as fast as 3 days! No credit necessary! ANYONE can qualify!

Minimum option required before move-IN: $21,000.00.

Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs.***



Spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms home. One bedroom and 1 full bathroom is located on the 2nd floor above the garage. Very large fenced in yard ( almost half acre) with Timberline Dimensional shingles installed.



