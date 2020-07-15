410 Arkansas Court

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Poinciana Dream - Don't miss out on this rare chance to live in Poinciana in a very large and beautiful home for a reasonable price! This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has 2 floors and lots of room to entertain or just kick back and relax. Located near the new hospital, community college, schools, shopping and so much more. Want to go to Disney? No problem, you are 35 minutes away! Excellent layout. Great feel. Wonderful deal. Call today!



