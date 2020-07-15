All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 410 Arkansas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
410 Arkansas Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

410 Arkansas Court

410 Arkansas Court · (407) 518-7653 ext. 304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

410 Arkansas Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 410 Arkansas Court · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Poinciana Dream - Don't miss out on this rare chance to live in Poinciana in a very large and beautiful home for a reasonable price! This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has 2 floors and lots of room to entertain or just kick back and relax. Located near the new hospital, community college, schools, shopping and so much more. Want to go to Disney? No problem, you are 35 minutes away! Excellent layout. Great feel. Wonderful deal. Call today!

(RLNE4860932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Arkansas Court have any available units?
410 Arkansas Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 410 Arkansas Court currently offering any rent specials?
410 Arkansas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Arkansas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Arkansas Court is pet friendly.
Does 410 Arkansas Court offer parking?
No, 410 Arkansas Court does not offer parking.
Does 410 Arkansas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Arkansas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Arkansas Court have a pool?
No, 410 Arkansas Court does not have a pool.
Does 410 Arkansas Court have accessible units?
No, 410 Arkansas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Arkansas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Arkansas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Arkansas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Arkansas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 410 Arkansas Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity