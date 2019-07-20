All apartments in Poinciana
406 Boswell Way

406 Boswell Way · No Longer Available
Location

406 Boswell Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your beautiful brand new 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Kissimmee! Enjoy this custom built home on an oversized lot with over 1600sq of living space! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, 9"4'ft in all Bedrooms, Tile throughout main areas of the home, upgraded carpet in the Bedrooms for that cozy feel! Granite counter with under mount sinks. Insulated windows. Stainless steel microwave, range and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Boswell Way have any available units?
406 Boswell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 406 Boswell Way have?
Some of 406 Boswell Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Boswell Way currently offering any rent specials?
406 Boswell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Boswell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Boswell Way is pet friendly.
Does 406 Boswell Way offer parking?
Yes, 406 Boswell Way offers parking.
Does 406 Boswell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Boswell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Boswell Way have a pool?
No, 406 Boswell Way does not have a pool.
Does 406 Boswell Way have accessible units?
No, 406 Boswell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Boswell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Boswell Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Boswell Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 Boswell Way has units with air conditioning.
