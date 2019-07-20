406 Boswell Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your beautiful brand new 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Kissimmee! Enjoy this custom built home on an oversized lot with over 1600sq of living space! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, 9"4'ft in all Bedrooms, Tile throughout main areas of the home, upgraded carpet in the Bedrooms for that cozy feel! Granite counter with under mount sinks. Insulated windows. Stainless steel microwave, range and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com