All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 372 COCOA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
372 COCOA COURT
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

372 COCOA COURT

372 Cocoa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

372 Cocoa Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms single story duplex, in the very desirable area of Poinciana. Conveniently located close to schools, Wal Mart Super Center, Publix, Walgreens, public library, gas stations and more.
There is easy access from property to main roads like Cypress Parkway, Pleasant Hill Road, Marigold Avenue and Poinciana Parkway, just minutes from Disney and Interstate 4.
This unit features clean crisp cabinets, light appliances, modern bathrooms, large screened porch, a great backyard and a spacious private driveway. Unit is equipped with central A/C.
Rent $1050 - Deposit $1050 - Application fee $50 - Admin fee $150.

** This unit will be ready for move in the first week of December, 2019**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 COCOA COURT have any available units?
372 COCOA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 372 COCOA COURT have?
Some of 372 COCOA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 COCOA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
372 COCOA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 COCOA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 372 COCOA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 372 COCOA COURT offer parking?
No, 372 COCOA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 372 COCOA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 COCOA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 COCOA COURT have a pool?
No, 372 COCOA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 372 COCOA COURT have accessible units?
No, 372 COCOA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 372 COCOA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 COCOA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 COCOA COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 372 COCOA COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College