Poinciana, FL
352 COCOA COURT
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

352 COCOA COURT

352 Cocoa Court · No Longer Available
Location

352 Cocoa Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
For Rent 2 Bedroom 2 Bath freshly painted unit with tiled floors, large closets, rear screen enclosure, and fenced yard. Washing machine but no dryer. Unit has wooded area in rear

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

