350 W Aster Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

New Lower Price AND No Application Fee!! Gorgeous open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets. Located in a beautiful quiet area in Poinciana! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com