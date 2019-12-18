All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

350 W Aster Ct

350 Aster Court · No Longer Available
Location

350 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Lower Price AND No Application Fee!! Gorgeous open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets. Located in a beautiful quiet area in Poinciana! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 W Aster Ct have any available units?
350 W Aster Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 350 W Aster Ct have?
Some of 350 W Aster Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 W Aster Ct currently offering any rent specials?
350 W Aster Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 W Aster Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 W Aster Ct is pet friendly.
Does 350 W Aster Ct offer parking?
Yes, 350 W Aster Ct offers parking.
Does 350 W Aster Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 W Aster Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 W Aster Ct have a pool?
No, 350 W Aster Ct does not have a pool.
Does 350 W Aster Ct have accessible units?
No, 350 W Aster Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 350 W Aster Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 W Aster Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 W Aster Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 W Aster Ct has units with air conditioning.

Pets not allowed
