Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
335 CHELMSFORD COURT
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:09 AM

335 CHELMSFORD COURT

335 Chelmsford Court · No Longer Available
Location

335 Chelmsford Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom single family home Available for immediate move in. Carpeted rooms throughout home. Fully fenced backyard. This home will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT have any available units?
335 CHELMSFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT have?
Some of 335 CHELMSFORD COURT's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 CHELMSFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
335 CHELMSFORD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 CHELMSFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 335 CHELMSFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 335 CHELMSFORD COURT does offer parking.
Does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 CHELMSFORD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 335 CHELMSFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 335 CHELMSFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 CHELMSFORD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 CHELMSFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 CHELMSFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
