Poinciana, FL
328 Baccarat Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 2:30 PM

328 Baccarat Court

328 Baccarat Court · No Longer Available
Location

328 Baccarat Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bocce court
parking
bbq/grill
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex home!! Ceramic tile thru out and nice soft neutral colors to compliment any ones décor. With over 1200 sq ft of living space. Master bedroom has walk in shower and walk in closet. The kitchen is open to the living room, dining and family room with plenty of storage and all appliances. Utility closet with washer & dryer. Open yard with concrete pad for BBQ and front open parking.

Available on or about January 25th, 2019.

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved
Ask me about HOA application fees for this property
Small pet will be considered
Sorry, not section 8 friendly

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 4/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Baccarat Court have any available units?
328 Baccarat Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 328 Baccarat Court have?
Some of 328 Baccarat Court's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Baccarat Court currently offering any rent specials?
328 Baccarat Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Baccarat Court pet-friendly?
No, 328 Baccarat Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 328 Baccarat Court offer parking?
Yes, 328 Baccarat Court offers parking.
Does 328 Baccarat Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Baccarat Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Baccarat Court have a pool?
No, 328 Baccarat Court does not have a pool.
Does 328 Baccarat Court have accessible units?
No, 328 Baccarat Court does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Baccarat Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Baccarat Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Baccarat Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Baccarat Court does not have units with air conditioning.
