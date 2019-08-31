All apartments in Poinciana
3252 EMILIO PLACE
3252 EMILIO PLACE

3252 Emilio Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3252 Emilio Pl, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
The Greenwich Layout is 1,711 square feet (ac living) of efficiently designed living space. The peninsula style kitchen maximizes counter space to entertain, while the numerous room layout options allow for more bedrooms, formal rooms, or flex rooms for a home office or play space. The functionality of this home continues with small details like double vanities and privacy doors in both baths, and a spacious master bedroom walk-in closet. This beautiful home includes the Kohler® DTV Prompt® Digital Showering System in the master bath, brick pavers on the driveway, lead walkway and entryway and so much more! Call for Showings!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

