3252 EMILIO PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Greenwich Layout is 1,711 square feet (ac living) of efficiently designed living space. The peninsula style kitchen maximizes counter space to entertain, while the numerous room layout options allow for more bedrooms, formal rooms, or flex rooms for a home office or play space. The functionality of this home continues with small details like double vanities and privacy doors in both baths, and a spacious master bedroom walk-in closet. This beautiful home includes the Kohler® DTV Prompt® Digital Showering System in the master bath, brick pavers on the driveway, lead walkway and entryway and so much more! Call for Showings!!!