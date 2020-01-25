Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 324 ASHBURTON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
324 ASHBURTON WAY
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
324 ASHBURTON WAY
324 Asburton Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
324 Asburton Way, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with family room & separate living room. This home is equipped with a screen porch. The tenant is required to carry renters insurance on their personal property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 324 ASHBURTON WAY have any available units?
324 ASHBURTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 324 ASHBURTON WAY have?
Some of 324 ASHBURTON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 324 ASHBURTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
324 ASHBURTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 ASHBURTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 324 ASHBURTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 324 ASHBURTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 324 ASHBURTON WAY offers parking.
Does 324 ASHBURTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 ASHBURTON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 ASHBURTON WAY have a pool?
No, 324 ASHBURTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 324 ASHBURTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 324 ASHBURTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 324 ASHBURTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 ASHBURTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 ASHBURTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 ASHBURTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Poinciana 2 Bedrooms
Poinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with Pool
Poinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Poinciana Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Auburndale, FL
Seffner, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Groveland, FL
Port St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
University, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Deltona, FL
South Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Haines City, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Viera East, FL
Avon Park, FL
Bithlo, FL
Southchase, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College