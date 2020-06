Amenities

Too Big? 8 Rooms. Never feel shut in again with this 4BR, 2 1/2 Bath Contemporary Flag Lot Home. There's room for everything you've ever collected plus your family in this fine Poinciana residence. New ROOF applied in 2018. Granite countertops. Tile flooring on the first level and laminate flooring on the second level. The yard is 1/4 acre flag lot with tropical landscaping accents. The community offers schools, shopping, bus line, parks, hospital, and community pool.