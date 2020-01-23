315 Fern Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW LOWER PRICE PLUS NO APPLICATION FEE!!!

This brand new 2 story home has everything you need! Located in Poinciana with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage! With a lovely floor plan, the main floor features a great room that connects to the dining area and kitchen also with a half bath! The second floor has your master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Additionally upstairs are 2 more bedrooms, another full bath and a loft! Washer and dryer included! Book your appt today! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com