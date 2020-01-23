All apartments in Poinciana
315 Fern Ct
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

315 Fern Ct

315 Fern Court · No Longer Available
Location

315 Fern Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW LOWER PRICE PLUS NO APPLICATION FEE!!!
This brand new 2 story home has everything you need! Located in Poinciana with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage! With a lovely floor plan, the main floor features a great room that connects to the dining area and kitchen also with a half bath! The second floor has your master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Additionally upstairs are 2 more bedrooms, another full bath and a loft! Washer and dryer included! Book your appt today! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Fern Ct have any available units?
315 Fern Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 315 Fern Ct have?
Some of 315 Fern Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Fern Ct currently offering any rent specials?
315 Fern Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Fern Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Fern Ct is pet friendly.
Does 315 Fern Ct offer parking?
Yes, 315 Fern Ct offers parking.
Does 315 Fern Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Fern Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Fern Ct have a pool?
No, 315 Fern Ct does not have a pool.
Does 315 Fern Ct have accessible units?
No, 315 Fern Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Fern Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Fern Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Fern Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Fern Ct has units with air conditioning.

