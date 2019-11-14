Rent Calculator
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102
3102 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3102 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Gated community with Basketball courts and own private lake with boat ramp and parking space. Apply today ! Requirements are:
3x rent income a month
First month rent
Deposit based on credit (1 month to 2 months)
No Felonies
No past evictions
65$ app fee
100$ HOA Application fee
150$ admin fee on move in date
Please text or call 321-368-4834 Emmanuel and request online application. text 321-368-4834 Wont last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 have any available units?
3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 have?
Some of 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 pet-friendly?
No, 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 offers parking.
Does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 have a pool?
No, 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 have accessible units?
No, 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102 has units with air conditioning.
