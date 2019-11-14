3102 Lake Marion Golf Resort, #3102

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning basketball court microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Gated community with Basketball courts and own private lake with boat ramp and parking space. Apply today ! Requirements are:



3x rent income a month

First month rent

Deposit based on credit (1 month to 2 months)

No Felonies

No past evictions

65$ app fee

100$ HOA Application fee

150$ admin fee on move in date



Please text or call 321-368-4834 Emmanuel and request online application. text 321-368-4834 Wont last!